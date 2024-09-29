Fnatic ONIC PH makes history with win over RSG PH

Fnatic ONIC PH made MPL PH history following a 2-1 win over RSG PH on Week 7 Day 3 of MPL Season 14 this Sunday evening at Green Sun in Makati City.

The first team to qualify for the playoffs and is guaranteed a place in the upper bracket, Fnatic ONIC PH has yet to taste defeat since the season started having gone on a monstrous 12-0 run in the regular season.

The longest regular winning streak, which was 11 wins in a row, was previously held by former champions Blacklist International and ECHO.

"We are happy, but what we are looking forward to is the Playoffs," said Fnatic ONIC PH's mid-laner Frince "Super Frince" Ramirez.

With Fnatic ONIC PH, Falcons AP Bren, Aurora, Omega, and Team Liquid PH already qualified for the playoffs, the last remaining slot to the next stage of the tournament is up for grabs between Blacklist International and RSG PH.

TNC Pro Team, meanwhile, has ended the season with a sorry 0-12 standing at the bottom 8 spot—its fifth straight season that saw them end at the bottom of the league.