Filipino, Taiwanese sustainability experts converge in colloquium

To foster cross-disciplinary dialogue and creativity, Filipino and Taiwanese experts recently highlighted innovative solutions for ecological challenges in an academic forum dubbed Co-Designing Sustainability Design Talk.

The panel was composed of Duolog design partner and lead designer Ocean Ou, NAKNAK Design co-founder Yen-Wen Tseng, and Sentinel Upcycling Technologies project head Jonathan Co. Completing the roster were Everything Green PH founder and “greenovator” Camille Rose Albarracin, and REPAMANA co-founders and Benilde Fashion Design and Merchandising Program graduates Darius Jireh “Dars” Juson and Alessandra Michaela Gutierrez.

During the symposium, the professionals expounded inventive strategies for social thematic problems, such as overconsumption and textile waste. To resolve these issues, they advocated for a circular economy, which stimulates long-term utility and minimal energy consumption. They encouraged to adopt styles and concepts which promote eco-friendly approaches and to remanufacture materials to employ proper garbage disposal and mitigate pollution.

The innovators added incorporating these upcycled mediums can lower the cost of production and influence the consumers for responsible and recyclable practices. They also tackled the adaptation of digital advancements, which can improve operational efficiency and streamline processes to cultivate a human-centered and prosperous society.

The lecturers likewise underscored their experiences in collaborating with marginalized groups to create joint opportunities and nurture inclusive and resilient communities.

In partnership with the Taiwan Design Research Institute, the event was spearheaded and organized by the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Environment and Design and Benilde Hub of Innovation for Inclusion. The initiative gathered students and educators to immerse in valuable knowledge on improving the quality of human life through reusable products and services.