Filinvest aids Cavite fire victims

One of three awards received by Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) at the recent Dot Property Philippines Awards 2024! was in recognition of its corporate social responsibility (CSR)​ program dubbed Pusong Filinvest.

Together with its Best Developer Luzon and Best Developer Mindanao awards, the CSR program showed FLI’s steadfast dedication to building value-driven developments across the country and making a lasting, positive impact to communities where it operates during times of need.

FLI donated 100 bags of relief goods to the affected families from the recent fire in Sitio Kanluran and Sitio Tabon in Barangay Longos Zapote 3.

FLI representatives were joined by Barangay captain Ernesto G. de Rosas, homeowners association president of Molino Homes Estanislao S. Apostol, and other village officials in distributing the relief goods.