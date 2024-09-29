E-Painters survive Hotshots for 2-1 lead

Rain or Shine edged out Magnolia in overtime, 111-106, clinching Game 3 of their Philippine Basketball Association Governors' Cup quarterfinals at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Sunday.

Elasto Painters import Aaron Fuller scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds despite being declared doubtful ahead of the game due to an eye injury he suffered in Game 2.

“Aaron’s really a warrior. He’s quiet but he plays with a big heart. He’s able to control his emotions and he was able to carry our team on his shoulders," Rain Or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said.

"We won’t make it to this point if he didn’t play."

Fuller, Jhonard Clarito, and Gian Mamuyac buried five of the Elasto Painters' six free throw attempts in the dying seconds of overtime to take the crucial win.

In the other quarterfinal series, TNT crushed NLEX, 109-91, to take a 2-1 series lead.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a double-double night with 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Tropang Giga took a step closer to finishing the series.

Game 4 is set for Tuesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, featuring Rain or Shine against Magnolia at 5:00 p.m., followed by TNT facing NLEX at 7:30 p.m.