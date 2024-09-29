Dual citizens or models in a duel?

No, Bloom did not call Wurtzbach “liar” though her lengthy postings about her being a Filipina model, who took that supposedly super prestigious walk in 2021 in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, is a denial of the honor that Wurtzbach has recently claimed for herself as a L’Oreal ramp model.

Both Bloom and Wurztbach are just half-Filipinos by blood, but Wurztbach legal citizenship has always been listed as Filipino. Blooms’ claim as the first colored transgender to have become this or that is more easily acceptable but not being the “first Filipina” to become this or that as she holds no document that proclaims her a Filipino citizen.

We all know that even if Wurztbach was born in Germany, she grew up here, and even became a child actor under the name Pia Romero.

However, this corner will never write off any of Bloom’s remarkable achievements as a half-Filipino transgender. She has the spunk for all those feats.

Wurztbach is so much busier these days than Bloom in the fashion weeks in Europe and in the US. Bloom seems to have been forgotten to be cast in grand international fashion shows and “sweetly,” “sisterly” reducing Wurztbach’s achievement as a top ramp figure must be one of the ways she is turning the spotlight on herself. How saddening. She should be getting more assignments soon so she would have less time to post pseudo sisterly remarks.

Clothes on or off

Vivamax star Christine Bermas says Viva Entertainment approves of her quitting the streaming company of sex-oriented films. Her last Vivamax outing is Salsa ni L, which is now streaming and in which she portrays a much-in-demand salsa dancer. She is teamed up with Jeffrey Hidalgo and Sean de Guzman.

We wonder what kind of non-disrobing roles Viva Films and its sister companies will give her and how soon she’ll start doing decent roles. They may still be sexy roles but the scenes are not as extended and as acrobatic as the ones she has done with Vivamax.

Off-cam and during media interviews, Bermas talks better than her co-female stars. She can converse in correct grammatical sentences in English. Her thoughts are organized. She enunciates well.

She once said she is enrolled in a four-year tourism course in a good university in Manila.

We do hope she succeeds as a non-disrobing actress.

Here’s a teaser on another Vivamax movie...

Kiskisan is a sexy-drama movie starring Robb Guinto, Apple Dy, Skye Gonzaga, and Juan Paulo Calma.

A film by Bobby Bonifacio, Jr., Kiskisan is a story about sisters who grew up on a farm and are reunited after parting ways for many years.

In rice-producing provinces in the country, there are areas called “kiskisan” where rice-milling is done either by machine or by pounding the palay in a mortar through a pestle. With the latter method, two persons, each holding a pestle, takes turn in pounding the palay with the pestle they are holding. There has to be rythm between their hitting so their pestles don’t hit each other. This process is called “pagbabayo.”

Watch how Kiskisan director turns the acts of rice-pounding and milling into erotica.