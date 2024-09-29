DIY organic fertilizer

In Naval, Biliran, BPI Foundation’s TechVoc program is making a significant impact. At the Caraycaray covered court, locals recently participated in a workshop on producing organic fertilizer by creating carbonized rice hulls.
Carbonized rice hull is a very good soil fertilizer and conditioner as it contains phosphorous, potassium, calcium, magnesium and micronutrients vital to growing crops.
Participants were also taught how to mix potting media with garden soil and vermicast. The training leads to Organic Agriculture Production NCII certification, proof of BPI Foundation’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and community development.
Another TechVoc training was conducted at the Kayawan municipal building. Participating locals were taught on bread-making by baking classic pandesal. Forty-six scholars proudly graduated from the training, equipped to apply their newfound skills
Supporting BPI Foundation’s techvoc program were the local government of Naval, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Softea Garden Association and Bayan Academy.