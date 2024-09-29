Did Maris Racal cause Anthony Jennings’ breakup with Jam Villanueva?

Social media is abuzz with rumors that Anthony Jennings and his non-showbiz girlfriend of five years, Jam Villanueva, have broken up.
This came after netizens noticed Villanueva’s emotional posts lately. One cryptic post of Villanueva, which piqued interest was: “Time always reveals true colors.”
Jennings’ rumored breakup with Villanueva came right on the heels of the actor’s photo with Racal in Italy during the taping break for their newest series, Incognito. Fans assume Jennings and Racal’s more-than-friendly state as they were seen wearing identical Adidas shoes.
Unfollowing binge
Of late, there seems to be a new trend happening in showbiz as celebrities unfollow fellow celebrities left and right.
Nadine Lustre, in one fell swoop, unfollowed ex-boyfriend James Reid and his girlfriend Issa Pressman. Issa’s sister, Yassi Pressman, in return, unfollowed Lustre.
This came right on the heels of Reid’s recent statement where he nixed all possibility of him working with Lustre again. Reid is all poised to make a comeback in acting.
Bossom friends before who used to call each other sis, Kyline Alcantara’s friendship with Sarah Lahbati seems to have been flushed down the drain when Kobe Paras’ rumored girlfriend unfollowed Richard Gutierrez’s ex-wife on Instagram.
In the same manner, Bea Alonzo also unfollowed Kyline Alcantara on Instagram.
So young yet so old
Only 19, David Young, a new singer on the block, has this uncanny knack for old music.
“I love old songs,” he declared after his contract signing with ABC-CBN music operations and creative head Jonathan Manalo, Star Music junior label head Andie Arellano and KreativDen manager Dido Camara.
Growing up, he developed passion for the music of Elvis Presley, Matt Monro, The Beatles and many more.
But he also loves contemporary music like “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez, which he performed in a guesting in a pageant.
“When I was in high school, I really feel I wanted to pursue music. Three or four months before I graduated, I really decided I wanted to pursue music. Most likely I will take up music production in college,” he said in an ambush interview.
Young sang his single, “Long Before You Love,” during his contract signing. The songs tells about unrequited love.
“I took inspiration from ‘A Thousand Years’ because the message if you love somebody and even though she doesn’t love you back, you’re willing to wait,” he said about his composition.
Young considers three gigs, which left a lasting impression on him. One was during Angeline Quintos’ wedding reception where he performed an Elvis Presley song, “Love Me Tender.” He also sang a kundiman song in a beauty pageant. He also performed with Kuh Ledesma.
The 19-year-old singer-songwriter is preparing for his debut album, which will contain several OPM covers and original songs inspired by timeless hits that he loves.
“I wrote some of the songs in the album and it was inspired by the old classic tunes that I love, from Sinatra to Elvis to the Beatles. I believe the old sound has been making a comeback nowadays, so I’d love to experiment and turn that sound into something fresh and new. Something that a younger and older audience can love,” he said.