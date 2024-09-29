Did Maris Racal cause Anthony Jennings’ breakup with Jam Villanueva?

Jennings’ rumored breakup with Villanueva came right on the heels of the actor’s photo with Racal in Italy during the taping break for their newest series, Incognito. Fans assume Jennings and Racal’s more-than-friendly state as they were seen wearing identical Adidas shoes.

Unfollowing binge

Of late, there seems to be a new trend happening in showbiz as celebrities unfollow fellow celebrities left and right.

Nadine Lustre, in one fell swoop, unfollowed ex-boyfriend James Reid and his girlfriend Issa Pressman. Issa’s sister, Yassi Pressman, in return, unfollowed Lustre.

This came right on the heels of Reid’s recent statement where he nixed all possibility of him working with Lustre again. Reid is all poised to make a comeback in acting.

Bossom friends before who used to call each other sis, Kyline Alcantara’s friendship with Sarah Lahbati seems to have been flushed down the drain when Kobe Paras’ rumored girlfriend unfollowed Richard Gutierrez’s ex-wife on Instagram.

In the same manner, Bea Alonzo also unfollowed Kyline Alcantara on Instagram.