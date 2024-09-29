Comelec firm against nuisance candidates

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has committed to resolving cases involving nuisance candidates for the 2025 midterm elections by the end of November this year.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia on Sunday said the poll body is targeting to complete this process before the printing of official ballots for the May 2025 national and local elections begins in December.

“Whether the case was filed by a petitioner, a candidate, or the Comelec itself, we will resolve it at the en banc level to prevent nuisance candidates from running and having their names included in the ballots,” Garcia said in a statement.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2025 polls is scheduled from 1 to 8 October 2024 and under Comelec Resolution 11045, the Comelec will begin uploading the COCs and Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance of the aspirants on its website on 18 October.

A total of 18,280 seats covering 14 posts in 254 legislative districts will be up for grabs in the upcoming elections.