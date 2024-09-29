Climate teachers spur national resilience

Behind every individual’s success is a teacher who inspires us to achieve more and helps us navigate the world’s complexities. Teachers shape our values, instill essential life skills, and guide us toward the aspirations we hold for ourselves.

While we often think of teachers as educators in a classroom setting, their role extends far beyond that. Our parents, for instance, are often our first teachers. Others may look to mentors in their careers or seek guidance from an elder sibling or close friend.

No matter how we define them, teachers are the people who help us grow in various aspects of life. This is especially true for “climate teachers” — those who help us understand the intricacies of climate change. They break down complex environmental issues, guide us toward solutions, and inspire us to take action for a sustainable future. These climate teachers, our “climate heroes,” are at the forefront of driving climate action.

One of the significant barriers to collective action on climate change is a lack of public understanding. Many feel overwhelmed by the complexities of climate science, which can seem difficult to grasp. However, with the right approach, these concepts can be made accessible through simple explanations and resources.

From scientists and environmental advocates to non-government organizations and policymakers, climate heroes educate us about climate science. Their work is instrumental in safeguarding our environment and directly supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Through their efforts, they inspire more people to engage in climate action and mobilize communities toward a sustainable future.

As we experience more extreme weather events, heavy rainfall and severe flooding — often linked to climate change — the impacts are increasingly felt by communities, particularly the most vulnerable. These challenges threaten livelihoods, lives and food security.

Given this growing threat, the need for action has never been more urgent. This is where climate educators come in. They empower us to combat climate change by equipping us with the knowledge and tools needed to address these challenges. Through raising awareness and encouraging community engagement, they lay the groundwork for a more resilient future.

Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, vice chairperson and executive director of the Climate Change Commission, emphasized the critical role of climate educators, saying, “Climate heroes are the torchbearers of sustainability, using education to empower communities and ignite meaningful climate action for a more resilient future.”

As we recognize these educators, we must also support them. Their work is invaluable in helping us understand our responsibility to protect the planet. Their dedication inspires a collective movement toward a more sustainable world, ensuring future generations inherit a healthier environment.

While climate educators play an important role, the responsibility for action lies with all of us. Education alone is not enough — it must be paired with disciplined action and a commitment to practicing sustainability in our daily lives. This responsibility extends beyond educators to the individuals and communities receiving their knowledge.

In this spirit, we must also advocate for the professional development of teachers, ensuring they have access to training and resources on climate education. By doing so, we enable them to effectively impart knowledge, equipping more people to address the impacts of climate change.

As we celebrate Teachers’ Month and Teachers’ Day, let us remember that education and action go hand in hand, guiding us toward a brighter, more sustainable future.

Presidential Proclamation 242, s. 2011, declares the period from 5 September to 5 October each year as National Teachers’ Month, recognizing the vital role, loyal service, and dedicated commitment of our teachers in shaping globally minded citizens.