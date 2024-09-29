Chinese vessels shadow Phl’s joint sea patrol

The Philippines, Australia, Japan and New Zealand conducted a joint patrol within the vicinity of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) recently while under watch by Chinese Navy vessels, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed on Sunday.

The four countries’ Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity “proceeded as planned without interference” from China’s People Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), AFP spokesperson, Col. Francel Padilla, said.

“The fourth MMCA was completed successfully, with all planned activities and scenarios executed without any incidents,” she stressed.

“The safety of participating countries’ vessels was ensured by the protocols in place. While there were observations of PLAN vessels tailing during the MMCA, no reports were received regarding the conduct of the alleged Chinese military exercise,” she further noted.

Padilla said the AFP views the MMCA, which was conducted under the area of operations of the Northern Luzon Command, is considered a “pivotal demonstration of international cooperation, strengthening partnerships and enhancing the capabilities of allied nations.”

She added the collaborative approach among the participating countries during the MMCA is “essential in maintaining a safe and secure maritime environment in the region.”

Padilla stressed the activity served as an “integral part” of the military’s maritime security operations and strengthened the AFP’s effective presence in the West Philippine Sea.

In a separate statement Sunday, AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the latest iteration of the MMCA introduced enhanced exercises designed to improve interoperability among participating forces.

Notably, New Zealand joined the activity for the first time, adding a new dimension to the collaborative efforts.

Trinidad said the AFP sent the BRP Antonio Luna (FF151), BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS35), an AW109 helicopter and Philippine Air Force Search and Rescue (SAR) assets to the multilateral exercise with the US Navy’s USS Howard (DDG83), Australia’s HMAS Sydney (D48), Japan’s JS Sazanami (DD113) and New Zealand’s HMNZS Aotearoa (A-11).

Participating nations joined the pre-sail briefings, communication (COMMEX), cross-deck exercises, division tactics/officer of the watch (Divtacs/OOW) drills, photographic exercises (PHOTOEX), replenishment at sea (RAS) approaches, maritime domain awareness (MDA) exercises and contact reporting, all designed to refine operational readiness and collaborative capabilities.

“The conduct of the MCA manifests the AFP’s dedication to strengthening partnerships and enhancing collective capabilities with like-minded nations to address emerging maritime security challenges,” Trinidad.

For his part, AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the joint sail aims to enhance the cooperation and interoperability of these four countries “in a manner consistent with international law.”

“This underscores our shared commitments to upholding the right to freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect for maritime rights under international law, as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he said.

Meanwhile, Padilla said the AFP will continue to actively engage with regional and international partners, fostering alliances through joint exercises, information sharing, and capacity-building initiatives.