Catching up with tourism giants

Thailand, for instance, consistently ranks as one of Southeast Asia’s top tourist destinations due to its well-established tourism infrastructure, aggressive marketing campaigns and a reputation for offering diverse experiences — from bustling cities like Bangkok to serene islands like Phuket.

To keep pace with Thailand’s tourism success, the Philippines needs to focus on several areas.

First, infrastructure improvement is key. The country should continue investing in upgrading airports, roads and tourist facilities to make travel more convenient and enjoyable for visitors. Better connectivity between major tourist hubs and emerging destinations will ensure that lesser-known gems are accessible to both local and foreign tourists.