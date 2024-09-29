Casimero faces stern test

Three-division champion John Riel Casimero figures in a crossroads fight on 13 October at the Yokohama Budokan in Japan.

Still rated in the world in the super-bantamweight class, Casimero battles Saul Sanchez of the United States in a scheduled ten-rounder whose result will play a pivotal role in his future.

Ever since going separate ways with MP Promotions, Casimero, now 35, has yet to fight an opponent of note, settling for a bunch of nondescript rivals who did nothing to enhance his once-fearsome reputation.

Instead, Casimero’s stock dropped after facing the likes of Ryo Akaho of Japan, Filipus Nghitumbwa of Namibia and Yukinori Oguni, also from Japan.

For the first time since beating the Cuban maestro Guillermo Rigondeaux in 2021, Casimero has to deal with a solid foe in Sanchez, a native of Los Angeles, who holds a 20-3 card with 12 knockouts.

Included in the 20 wins were Filipino RV Deniega and Arthur Villanueva, who both lost on points to the one-time world title challenger.

Casimero sports a 33-4-1 slate with 22 knockouts and remains the only guy many believe has what it takes to topple Naoya “Monster” Inoue, regarded as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world today.

But that would depend on how Casimero would fare against Sanchez.

Now handled by Japanese outfit Treasure Boxing Promotion, Casimero arrived in Japan a few days ago and immediately plunged into training.

He was seen doing the mitts with Japanese legend Yoko Gushiken, who marveled at his sheer power.