CAR-FREE, CAREFREE DAYS: Metro Manila, other Asean cities embrace healthier lifestyle

Imagine city streets without cars. Once a week, at least.

Car-free initiatives are gaining momentum across the cities of Southeast Asia. Driven by a shared commitment to improving public health, reducing pollution and fostering a stronger sense of community.

These efforts are not meant to wage war against cars. After all, they helped fast-track our lives in ways never before seen since the first automobile roamed the streets in the late 19th century.

Yet more and more places are embracing car-less days in a hope to promote health and wellness. Exactly like how were reset by the pandemic.

In Manila, the “Move Manila Car-Free Sundays By the Bay” Ordinance has transformed a 2.3-kilometer stretch of Roxas Boulevard into a car-free zone every Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.