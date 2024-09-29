CamSur insurgent waves white flag

Authorities reported that an individual believed to be a member of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to government troops in the province on Saturday.

The Police Regional Office-Bicol (PRO5) identified the insurgent as “Miguel,” a 38-year-old regular member of Squad 1, PLTN1, Kilusang Larangan Guerilla 1, Sub-Regional Committee 2. He turned himself in to authorities.

Miguel also surrendered one M16 Bushmaster rifle with defaced markings, two steel magazines for the M16, 20 rounds of live 5.56mm ammunition, and one improvised explosive device.