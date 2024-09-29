Boracay launches easy tourist pass scheme

To streamline tourist entry for a hassle-free paradise experience in the country’s tourist gem, Boracay, the local government of Aklan has launched an online system for tourists to settle their various passes, in collaboration with financial institution Pisopay.com.

Dubbed "Boracay Tourist Pass," the online entry permit payment system is a one-stop online platform for tourists to apply for entry permits and settle all necessary fees before entering or exiting Boracay.

The payment system eliminates the need for long queues at multiple booths, the hassle of filling out various forms and the inconvenience of making multiple payments.

Aside from Pisopay.com led by Ariel Surca (President), Aklan LGU has collaborated with the provincial government of Aklan, led by Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores, lawyer Selwyn Ibarreta (Provincial Administrator) and Caticlan-Boracay Transport Multipurpose Cooperative represented by Anabelle Dalinog, to revolutionize tourist entry procedures on the island.

To formalize the partnership, local government officials recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pisopay.com.

The initiative aligns with the "Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Services Delivery Act of 2018," promoting a digitized and streamlined process in the Province of Aklan.

Benefits of the 'Boracay Tourist Pass'

The Boracay Tourist Pass offers convenience, Boracay tourists only need to apply for entry permits and pay all fees online, saving time and eliminating long queues.

In terms of efficiency, the new payment scheme streamlines processes, reduces waiting time and simplifies the tourist entry experience.

Boracay Tourist Pass also ushers transparency, as clear information and fees are displayed online to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Finally, it also improves customer service, as tourists can conveniently manage their applications and payments.