Bong Go lauds Super Health Center groundbreaking in Cauayan

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, commended the groundbreaking of another Super Health Center in the country this time in Barangay Talacdan, Cauayan, Negros Occidental.

The event marks the raising of the second Super Health Center in the municipality, with the first in Barangay Poblacion, which started construction in January of this year.

"These centers serve as the first line of defense in our healthcare system. By providing primary care, we can reduce the burden on larger hospitals and ensure that every Filipino, regardless of their location, has access to essential health services," Go said, highlighting the importance of Super Health Centers in communities.

The senator also praised the Department of Health (DOH) and the local government for their efforts to make medical services more accessible.

"I commend the DOH and the local government of Cauayan for their commitment to bringing healthcare closer to the people. This initiative is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together for the common good," said Go.

The Super Health Center is envisioned as a "medium version" of a polyclinic, functioning as an enhanced rural health unit. It offers a comprehensive range of services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation units, diagnostic services (such as laboratory, x-ray, and ultrasound), a pharmacy, and an ambulatory surgical unit.

Moreover, specialized services like eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology centers, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and telemedicine will be available to cater to the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

Through the collective efforts of Go, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 31 in the province.

Go also underscored the importance of supporting more health initiatives, highlighting the urgent need for additional health programs to aid underprivileged Filipinos who cannot afford essential healthcare.

“Kailangan natin na mas paramihin pa ang Super Health Centers sa bansa para masiguradong mailapit pa natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa mga mahihirap,” Go said.

During the groundbreaking held on Wednesday, 25 September, Go’s Malasakit Team provided food packs, snacks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to community health workers present.

Go then expressed concern for the public's well-being and encouraged them to seek additional assistance, particularly for health issues, by visiting the Malasakit Center at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City.

The Malasakit Centers program has successfully helped more or less 12 million Filipinos and established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide. It was institutionalized under RA 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored.

“Ilapit natin ang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa mga nangangailangan nito at proteksyunan natin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” Go concluded.