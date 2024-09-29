Bong Go joins Luna, Isabela's 75th Founding Anniversary

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was at Luna Municipal Coliseum on Sunday, 28 September to celebrate the Isabela municipality's 75th Founding Anniversary, as well as the Bato Art Festival.

Addressing the crowd at the Street Dance Parade, the senator expressed deep gratitude to the people of Isabela for their continued trust and support.

"Mga taga-Isabela, maraming salamat po sa tiwala. Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin ‘yung tiwalang ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magseserbisyo po ako sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go said.

"Napakaganda po ng Luna. At congratulations sa inyong successful celebration headed by Mayor Adrian Leandro Tio," he added.

The senator also underscored the importance of prioritizing youth development. He encouraged the younger generation to pursue education and strive for excellence, reminding them of their vital role in shaping the nation’s future.

"Mga kabataan kayo po ang kinabukasan, pag-asa at future leaders ng bayan ninyo. Mag-aral kayo nang mabuti. Malay n’yo kayo rin ang maging senador, ‘di ba?" Go said.

The senator, together with his Malasakit Team, distributed shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to attendees.

To help boost economic recovery and improve public service delivery in the province, Go has supported various projects and initiatives there. These include the construction of new barracks at Camp Melchor F. dela Cruz in Echague; concreting of the local roads in Barangays Dangan and Santor and a bridge in Reina Mercedes; and concreting of the Gud-Villaflor portion of the access road in San Isidro, among other projects.

Super Health Center

During his visit to Luna, Go also inspected the Super Health Center in Barangay Mambabanga.

Super Health Centers are designed to focus on providing primary care, medical consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country especially in grassroots communities.

“Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. ‘Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno,” he added.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 18 in Isabela.

During his inspection, Go also distributed grocery packs, snacks, and shirts to 120 barangay health workers and barangay nutrition scholars present.