BAIC TO THE FUTURE: Newly launched hybrid off-roader B30e Dune is ahead of its time

BAIC Philippines, through United Asia Automotive Group Inc. (UAAGI), the official distributor of the BAIC brand of SUVs and crossovers, launched recently at the Main Atrium of SM Mall of Asia its first local hybrid offering and its most attainable off-roader yet, the BAIC B30e Dune.
Following the tire tracks of its bigger B40 Ragnar, B60 Beaumont and B80 Wagon siblings, the new BAIC B30e Dune Hybrid will be available in two variants: 4x2 and 4x4.
The new BAIC B30e Dune Hybrid was displayed at the BAIC Base Camp at SM Mall of Asia from 19 to 22 September, with BAIC brand ambassador, actor, Ian Veneracion rendering a special performance.
The BAIC B30e Dune is powered by a Dual Motor Smart Hybrid System (single motor for the 4x2 variant) with no less than six energy management modes backed up by a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine.
The state-of-the-art powertrain is coupled to a special hybrid transmission. The BAIC B30e Dune 4x2 generates a strong 329 horsepower and 550 Newton-meters of torque while the B30e Dune 4x4’s powertrain delivers a strongest-in-class 403 horsepower and 685 Newton-meters of torque.
This immense power output enables the B30e Dune 4x4 to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in only 6.9 seconds.
The BAIC B30e Dune’s true off-road capability comes from its Real-Time Intelligent Hybrid 4-Wheel Drive with its front and rear axle drive electric motors.
Its seven-mode (Comfort, Sport, Economy, Snow, Sand, Muddy Road, Wading) All Terrain System, as well as its high 215-millimeter ground clearance, enabling this hybrid off-roader to effortlessly cope with a variety of difficult terrain and slippery surfaces.
Both B30e Dune 4x2 and 4x4 variants run on 19-inch alloy wheels with 235/60R-19 tires. Both have an approach angle of 24.5 degrees, departure angle of 30 degrees and a wading depth of 450 millimeters.
The BAIC B30e Dune’s spacious cabin and smooth, comfortable ride come from the generous 2,820-millimeter wheelbase.
Inside, you’ll find heated and cooled front seats, a fully digital driver’s interface with a huge 10.25-inch instrument panel and an equally expansive 14.6-inch floating central display with screen mirroring connectivity.
There is a 1.9-meter cargo bed, which allows up to 1,496 liters of cargo space.
Adding to its remarkable utility, the B30e Dune comes with a cleverly integrated trunk picnic table.
Measuring 110cm x 30.2cm x 6cm, the table is compactly folded behind the second-row seats and serves as a tonneau cover when set in place.
Featuring a secure locking mechanism, rubberized edges for added stability, and hand-tightened legs, this versatile table ensures a convenient outdoor experience, whether you’re enjoying a roadside meal or setting up a campsite.
It also offers added convenience with remote window opening and pre-ventilation features, to ensure the vehicle is cool and ready to go even before getting inside it, especially on those scorching hot days.
The BAIC B30e Dune Hybrid’s safety features include a full Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System) suite with Cruise Control, Integrated Cruise Assist, Intelligent High Beam Control, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Lane Assist System, Lane Change Assist, Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Travel Warning, Rear Cross Travel Braking and Door Opening Warning.
It also has a 360-degree around-view monitor as well as reverse camera and sensors.
The B30e Dune’s other advanced features include leather seats, panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, smart power tailgates, intelligent adaptive cruise control, 6-way driver and 4-way passenger power-adjustable seats and full-LED lighting for the front and rear with electronic-leveling automatic headlamps, among many others.
The BAIC B30e Dune comes with a five-year or 150,000-kilometer (whichever comes first) warranty and is available at a suggested retail price of P1,588,000 for the 4x2 variant and P1,888,000 for the 4x4 variant.