BAIC TO THE FUTURE: Newly launched hybrid off-roader B30e Dune is ahead of its time

The state-of-the-art powertrain is coupled to a special hybrid transmission. The BAIC B30e Dune 4x2 generates a strong 329 horsepower and 550 Newton-meters of torque while the B30e Dune 4x4’s powertrain delivers a strongest-in-class 403 horsepower and 685 Newton-meters of torque.

This immense power output enables the B30e Dune 4x4 to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in only 6.9 seconds.

The BAIC B30e Dune’s true off-road capability comes from its Real-Time Intelligent Hybrid 4-Wheel Drive with its front and rear axle drive electric motors.

Its seven-mode (Comfort, Sport, Economy, Snow, Sand, Muddy Road, Wading) All Terrain System, as well as its high 215-millimeter ground clearance, enabling this hybrid off-roader to effortlessly cope with a variety of difficult terrain and slippery surfaces.

Both B30e Dune 4x2 and 4x4 variants run on 19-inch alloy wheels with 235/60R-19 tires. Both have an approach angle of 24.5 degrees, departure angle of 30 degrees and a wading depth of 450 millimeters.

The BAIC B30e Dune’s spacious cabin and smooth, comfortable ride come from the generous 2,820-millimeter wheelbase.

Inside, you’ll find heated and cooled front seats, a fully digital driver’s interface with a huge 10.25-inch instrument panel and an equally expansive 14.6-inch floating central display with screen mirroring connectivity.

There is a 1.9-meter cargo bed, which allows up to 1,496 liters of cargo space.

Adding to its remarkable utility, the B30e Dune comes with a cleverly integrated trunk picnic table.

Measuring 110cm x 30.2cm x 6cm, the table is compactly folded behind the second-row seats and serves as a tonneau cover when set in place.

Featuring a secure locking mechanism, rubberized edges for added stability, and hand-tightened legs, this versatile table ensures a convenient outdoor experience, whether you’re enjoying a roadside meal or setting up a campsite.