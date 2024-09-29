Art pops at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao

Mark Rothko’s Untitled (1952-53) is a bold exposition of warm colors, which unabashedly welcomes visitors due to its enormous size. As far as he was concerned, he created larger than life pieces not to intimidate, but rather to assist individuals to immerse into the world of art — that we become a part of the larger picture. And believe me, we were!

Andy Warhol’s Orange Disaster #5 (1963) is part of a series of silkscreen prints which exposed the macabre aspect of media. Arguably the most popular and influential pop artist, he incorporated newspaper clippings, particularly of the electric chair at Sing Sing Prison in New York, where Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were executed for leaking classified information of the atomic bomb to Russia at the height of the World War II arms race. We likewise spotted — more like we were demanded to witness — a huge wall of Warhol’s Self Portrait 156A (1978), which served as a backdrop for several sequences of Madonna portraits.

Lucia Hierro’s A Little Bit of Everything (De Todo Un Poco) (2017–21) was a rebellious look at everyday objects found in the New York bodega — lotto cards, honey buns, a coffee cup — as an exploration of class and privilege. The items seem to be mismatched and visually apprehensive at first glance. However, we eventually became at peace with the symbolisms presented within. From our own experiences, we immersed with the immigrant and working class through our own trips to the Big Apple, and how some old establishments have been pushed out due to the effects of gentrification.

Jeff Koons’ Tulips (1995-2004) was a colorful stainless steel chromium sculpture of balloon flowers often associated with birthdays. It represented his connection with childhood, while its size and palette personally reminded us of Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade floats.

John Chamberlain’s Dolores, James (1962) aggressively used scrap metal and automobile parts to create an abstract three-dimensional piece. Although each came from various sources, they all seemed to meld together in a harmonious balance of elements. Fun fact: It was actually spot-welded right at the museum to ensure its accuracy and safety!