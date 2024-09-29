GLOBAL GOALS

Aetas get rice from DSWD, Okada

AETA women from Barangay Villa Espina, Lopez, Quezon receive sacks of rice from DSWD and Okada Foundation.
Published on

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Okada Foundation Inc. recently launched their Food Share Program in Lopez town, Quezon province by distributing sacks of rice to Aeta families in Barangay Villa Espina.

Representatives from DSWD and Okada Foundation also handed the rice beneficiaries groceries at the village’s Indigenous People Community School.

The rice donation to the indigenous community followed another food sharing event by Okada Foundation in partnership with Kabisig ng Kalahi charity group and DSWD IV-A in Dolores, Quezon.

There, 90 families of farmers receive sacks of rice with Mayor Orlan A. Calayag personally handing over the food donation outside the municipal hall.

Members of the Putol Farmers Association, Nangkaan Farmers Association and Bungoy Farmers Association received 15 kilos of rice each as reward for planting vegetables in their community garden. The vegetables will also be their food or source of income.

