100 pine trees for greener sky

Representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) planted 100 pine tree seedlings in Baguio City to cap their five-day Sustainable Aviation Course (SAC) on Friday, 27 September.

Developed by the Civil Aviation Training Center in partnership with the Corporate Planning Office of CAAP, the SAC aims to help the country achieve its net-zero emissions goals set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Participating in the SAC were 21 CAAP area managers and airport representatives. It began last 23 September in the City of Pines, focusing on exchanging professional ideas and plans to help them understand the consequences of climate change and the potential and challenges facing the aviation sector.

They engaged in interactive sessions covering important subjects such as air quality, pollution, solid and waste water management, sustainable aviation practices, carbon emission reduction plans and the incorporation of environmental management systems into airport operations.