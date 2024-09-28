Where travel is life

Now on its second year, the much-anticipated travel event of the year Travel Sale Expo 2024 (TSE) officially opened on Friday, 27 September, at Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong. Wearing a blue modern terno by Renee Salud, TSE chairperson Michelle Taylan led the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“At Travel Sale Expo 2024, we make travel convenient and affordable. We encourage everyone to go out and discover the world — be it a simple vacation, a plain visit to family and friends, an adventure, or a business trip,” Taylan said.
With this year’s theme, “Experience the World, Travel is Life,” Taylan encourages everyone to enjoy life and travel. For her, there is so much to see, learn and explore in the Philippines and other countries.
In attendance were TSE president Raj Joshua Bangi, chairperson Committee on Tourism House of Representatives Eleandro Jesus F. Madrona, Tourism Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa — Abubakar, Department of Transportation Undersecretary of Aviation & Airports Atty. Roberto C.O. Lim, Foreign Affairs Acting Secretary and Undersecretary for Migration Affairs Eduardo Jose A. de Vega, Mayor of Malay, Aklan Honorable Frolibar Bautista, Mayor of Baybay City, Leyte Honorable Jose Carlos L. Cari, Philippine Retirement Authority COO Bob Zozobrado while Senator Win Gatchalian showed his support in a recorded message.
Brunei Darussalam Ambassador Megawat Manan, Cambodia Ambassador Phan Peuv, Taiwan Ambassador Representative Wallace Chow, Indonesia Ambassador Agus Widjojo, Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss, Laos Ambassador Sonexay Vannaxay, Malaysia Ambassador Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Vietnam Ambassador Lai Thai Binh, Counsellor-Minister, Head of Section, Consul of the Republic of Poland Monika Konczyk and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. San Yu Kyaw also participated in the opening ceremony.
Ambassadors, speakers and sponsors were treated to a rendition by the Quezon City Symphonic Band and a Korean interpretation by the Nara Dance Team.
Ongoing until Sunday, 29 September, attendees of the TSE will have multiple treats and discounts from a variety of travel services and products for local and international destinations. The three-day event will showcase several performers, while keynote speakers will deliver insights on key policies and projects from their local government units.
“This year’s TSE is bigger and more exciting than last year,” Taylan said in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE after the ceremony. For travelers who intend to go on a trip or vacation, TSE is the place to book affordable travel and enjoy seamless transactions.
The TSE has assembled more than 176 exhibitors in 200 booths. The exhibitors for the TSE represent the entire travel industry including airlines, hotels, travel agencies, cruise liners, resorts, tour operators, insurance companies and embassies.