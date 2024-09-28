Where travel is life

Now on its second year, the much-anticipated travel event of the year Travel Sale Expo 2024 (TSE) officially opened on Friday, 27 September, at Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong. Wearing a blue modern terno by Renee Salud, TSE chairperson Michelle Taylan led the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“At Travel Sale Expo 2024, we make travel convenient and affordable. We encourage everyone to go out and discover the world — be it a simple vacation, a plain visit to family and friends, an adventure, or a business trip,” Taylan said.

With this year’s theme, “Experience the World, Travel is Life,” Taylan encourages everyone to enjoy life and travel. For her, there is so much to see, learn and explore in the Philippines and other countries.