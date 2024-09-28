Vietnam puts Typhoon Yagi economic losses at $3.3 billion

Vietnam suffered $3.3 billion in economic losses as a result of deadly Typhoon Yagi, which swept across the country's north earlier this month causing hundreds of fatalities, state media reported Saturday.

Yagi battered northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar in early September, triggering floods and landslides that left more than 700 people dead.

Officials have calculated that economic losses in communist Vietnam amount to $3.3 billion, state media said in reports on a government meeting about the consequences and lessons learned from the disaster.

A total of 299 people were killed and 34 reported missing in Vietnam, while officials in junta-ruled Myanmar have confirmed 433 fatalities with 79 still missing.

The typhoon was the strongest to hit northern Vietnam in decades, bringing powerful winds and a deluge of rain to the country's densely populated Red River delta.

The vital agricultural region is also home to major manufacturing hubs, and the storm damaged factories and infrastructure, and inundated farmland.