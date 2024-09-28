TRIPLE OVERTIME!: Knights slip past Altas, 82-73

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — JRU vs Mapua

2:30 p.m. — EAC vs Lyceum

It took Letran College three overtime sessions to dispose of University of Perpetual help System Dalta, 82-73, in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Deo Cuajao led the Knights with 19 points as they picked up their third straight win and second place in the leaderboard with a 5-2 win-loss card.

The last time the country’s oldest collegiate league went this far was back on 1 August 2014 when Jose Rizal University prevailed over Arellano University, 99-98.

While everybody watching the game was on the edge of their seats, Letran head coach Allen Ricardo expected this and ran scenarios of this game during practice.

“In training, we were always simulating scenarios when we were down and how we would react to it,” Ricardo said.

“A win is a win but we still need to look back on the mistakes we made here. Hats off to Perpetual and to coach Olsen’s players.”

Holding onto a 75-73 lead with one minute and 30 seconds left in the third overtime period, Jimboy Estrada and Joseph Nunag took over for Letran as they went on a 7-0 tear to settle the matter once and for all.

“Jimboy subbed off a bit during the game but with the conditioning the boys have, we could have played a fourth overtime and we would still be able to play,” Ricardo said.

“I just told them who are the key players for Perpetual and try to limit them. You always respect your opponent no matter what.”

The Altas could have sealed the game back in double overtime but Jearico Nunez wasn’t able to get the ball off Christian Pagaran’s pass as time expired.

Nat Montecillio scored 14 points for Letran while Estrada had a double-double game of 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Pagaran led Perpetual with 14 points but had a horrible shooting night with a 5-of-19 clip.

In the first game, Arellano pulled off a 72-70 win over defending champion San Beda University.

Lorenz Capulong and Jeadan Ongotan scored 13 points each as the Chiefs picked up their second win in seven games.

Arellano’s defense in the dying seconds of the match denied Red Lion James Payosing a chance to tie the game.

For Arellano head coach Chico Manabat, he wants his wards to learn from their previous heartbreaks and handle the pressure of a close game.

“I just let them experience those crucial games. It’s part of their development in Arellano and we are lucky because, in the early phase, we experienced the pressure to win,” Manabat said.

Jomel Puno’s 20-point output wasn’t enough as San Beda sank to a 3-3 slate ahead of its clash with the Knights on Tuesday.