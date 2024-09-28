Tough nut to crack

The move to divide the 10 barangays known collectively as Enlisted Men’s Barrios (Embos) into two separate districts under Senate Concurrent Resolution 23 will backfire.

While the Supreme Court ruling gave jurisdiction over them to Taguig City, the mishandling of the transfer of the Embos — with 212,613 voters — through a forcible assimilation has alienated the residents which, according to a pundit, has brought a headache instead of a gain to the ruling power in the prime urban center.

Employing gerrymandering techniques to break up the solid-opposition electorate will not work to change their sentiments, and will only spread the political problem on two fronts instead of the one previously.

Eventually, the Embo votes will be crucial in determining the Cayetano clan’s hold on their fiefdom.

The resolution, which passed both chambers of Congress at the instance of Cayetano, is mainly based on Taguig City Ordinance 144 which split the 10 Embo barangays into two legislative districts and increased the number of councilors per district from eight to twelve.

Under the resolution, the first district would encompass Comembo, Pembo and Rizal, while the second district will include Cembo, South Cembo, East Rembo, West Rembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside and Post Proper Southside.

The Embos started as housing settlements for military personnel and their families around then Fort McKinley, later Bonifacio.

Before the February 1986 EDSA Revolt, the area was the outback of Metro Manila due to the neglect by both the local government and the military administrators.

Jejomar Binay, a human rights lawyer who contributed greatly to the People Power revolt, was appointed by then President Cory Aquino as Makati City officer-in-charge in a massive overhaul of the government. Binay was elected Makati mayor in the first local elections to be held after the revolt.

The massive redevelopment of the Embos was then started as concrete roads and a drainage system were built while utility companies installed telephones and regular water and electricity services.

The properties were turned over to the Embo residents in 1990 when Cory signed Proclamation 518 awarding land titles to them.

The redevelopment of the area continued as the Makati City government built more roads, schools and health centers. A tertiary hospital, Ospital ng Makati, was constructed and now provides care to residents of Pateros and Taguig.

The district is considered Makati’s education center, with the University of Makati as its centerpiece.

Thus, the apprehensions of the Embo residents were expected following the SC order transferring jurisdiction over Bonifacio Global City and the Embos from Makati to Taguig.

Their resentment was particularly directed at the Cayetanos who were the political beneficiaries of the High Court’s order.

The recent barangay election results mirrored the sentiments of the Embos who solidly rejected all the Cayetano bets.

There is also a huge cloud of doubt over the ability of the feudal family to deliver on their promise to match the benefits provided by Makati as many Filipinos still remember the broken promise of Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano to hand each family P10,000 if he won a Senate seat.

After he won, the senator said the promise was a proposal for Congress to pass a cash amelioration program.

Throwing money at the Embos will make little difference since the elder residents will not shift their loyalty from the patrons of the area’s development, the Binays.

The 2023 Supreme Court decision will be a pyrrhic victory for the Cayetanos if they fail to win the hearts of the Embo residents who lament their having become pawns in a bitter partisan feud. The political shift in Taguig is shaping up against the Cayetanos’ favor.