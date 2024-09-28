Photos

TOP-NOTCH TRAVEL EXPO 2024

Feast your eyes on a one-stop shop for all of Boracay's best activities! Enjoy easy, light payments with a UnionBank Credit Card. The Pinoy ride-hailing app, Unified Transport Operations League (UTOL), offered a perfect blend of convenience and practicality for travel explorers on day two of the Travel Sale Expo, held on Saturday, 27 September 2024, at the Megatrade Hall, 5th Level, Mega B, SM Megamall EDSA. Attendees were treated to lively entertainment by Movenpick Resort and Spa Boracay personnel and plenty of laughs from the popular comedian Boobsie Wonderland.