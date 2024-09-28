SOCIAL SET

The art of improvisations

‘Improvisations by Arturo Luz’ is a project of Rustan’s for the Arts to further its advocacy of nurturing the local art scene through its art exhibitions, collaborations and sponsorship of cultural events.
Paulina Luz-Sotto, Sachi Brielle, Angela Luz, Luisa Luz-Lansigan and Anton Huang, president and chief executive officer of Rustan Commercial Corporation, SSI Group of Companies and Rustan Marketing Corp.
Rustan’s has always been at the forefront of elevating the Filipino lifestyle. It is in the same spirit that the company formed Rustan’s for the Arts — a division that promotes artistic and cultural endeavors in the country — as a platform for local artists to showcase their body of work.

The exhibit, a tribute to Luz’s enduring influence in the arts, is now open to the public on the fifth floor till the end of September.
Recently, the brand celebrated the legacy of the national artist Arturo Luz in an exhibit titled Improvisations by Arturo Luz.

“Improvisations” presents some of the master’s most iconic works. Luz once said that “his art is for all.” On this note, Rustan’s For The Arts is bringing one of the country’s most important artists to the public. The exhibit is on the fifth floor of Rustan’s Makati.

Dette Tan, Mia Borromeo, Bettina Osmeña, Atty. Rene Puno and Ann Puno.
Gerry Sy, Pinky Sy, Mariana Zobel de Ayala and Mitch Suarez.
Jeremy Barns, Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Maritess ‘Tokie’ Tantoco-Enriquez and Renato Enriquez.
(FROM left) Michael Huang, vice president for Store Development and Expansions of Rustan’s Commercial Corporation, Jackie Avecilla, head of Marketing of Rustan Commercial Corporation, Yvette Fernandez and Jay Jay de Ocampo.
Arturo Luz, honored as a National Artist for the Visual Arts in 1997, was a painter, sculptor, photographer, printmaker and designer. His career included museum directing (Metropolitan Museum of Manila and Museum of Philippine Art), art directing (Design Center of the Philippines) and founding a museum — The Luz Gallery.

The master was one of the most influential voices in the neo-realist movement in the local art scene. Luz’s works have been celebrated globally and exhibited in prestigious events, like the Philippine Cultural Exhibition in New York in 1953, Arte de America y España in 1963, the 11th Sao Paolo Biennial in 1971, the Tokyo International Print Biennial in 1974 and the 8th British International Print in 1984, among others. 

Alice Samson, Connie Haw and Nini Licaros.
Evelyn Lim Forbes and Susan Joven.
Catherine ‘Kit’ Silverio-Zobel de Ayala, Phillip Hagedorn and Techie Hagedorn.
Susan Macuja and Princess Disini.
Improvisations by Arturo Luz is a project of Rustan’s for the Arts to further its advocacy of nurturing the local art scene through its art exhibitions, collaborations and sponsorship of cultural events. It aims to help preserve the beauty of our culture through strengthening the philosophy of emphasizing quality, luxury and respect for heritage.

For more updates on Rustan’s for the Arts exhibit, head to @rustansph on Facebook and Instagram or visit rustans.com.

