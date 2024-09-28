The art of improvisations

Rustan’s has always been at the forefront of elevating the Filipino lifestyle. It is in the same spirit that the company formed Rustan’s for the Arts — a division that promotes artistic and cultural endeavors in the country — as a platform for local artists to showcase their body of work.
Recently, the brand celebrated the legacy of the national artist Arturo Luz in an exhibit titled Improvisations by Arturo Luz.
“Improvisations” presents some of the master’s most iconic works. Luz once said that “his art is for all.” On this note, Rustan’s For The Arts is bringing one of the country’s most important artists to the public. The exhibit is on the fifth floor of Rustan’s Makati.
Arturo Luz, honored as a National Artist for the Visual Arts in 1997, was a painter, sculptor, photographer, printmaker and designer. His career included museum directing (Metropolitan Museum of Manila and Museum of Philippine Art), art directing (Design Center of the Philippines) and founding a museum — The Luz Gallery.
The master was one of the most influential voices in the neo-realist movement in the local art scene. Luz’s works have been celebrated globally and exhibited in prestigious events, like the Philippine Cultural Exhibition in New York in 1953, Arte de America y España in 1963, the 11th Sao Paolo Biennial in 1971, the Tokyo International Print Biennial in 1974 and the 8th British International Print in 1984, among others.
Improvisations by Arturo Luz is a project of Rustan’s for the Arts to further its advocacy of nurturing the local art scene through its art exhibitions, collaborations and sponsorship of cultural events. It aims to help preserve the beauty of our culture through strengthening the philosophy of emphasizing quality, luxury and respect for heritage.
