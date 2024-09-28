The art of improvisations

Recently, the brand celebrated the legacy of the national artist Arturo Luz in an exhibit titled Improvisations by Arturo Luz.

“Improvisations” presents some of the master’s most iconic works. Luz once said that “his art is for all.” On this note, Rustan’s For The Arts is bringing one of the country’s most important artists to the public. The exhibit is on the fifth floor of Rustan’s Makati.