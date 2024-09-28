Team Liquid Phl secures Playoffs spot with win over Blacklist International

Team Liquid PH will get a chance to defend its MPL PH championship after it booked a slot in the Playoffs following a win over Blacklist International on Week 7 Day 2 of the regular season this Saturday at Green Sun in Makati.

KarlTzy, Bennyqt, Jaypee, Sanford, and Sanji of Team Liquid PH became the fifth squad to book its appearance in the Playoffs by beating via sweep the former MPL PH champion Blacklist International.

And while the team is headed to the Playoffs, they have accepted the reality that they will find themselves in do-or-die matches as there would not be a way of making it to the upper bracket.

"We make the regular season our practice. Knowing we are not making it to the upper bracket, this is to get ready for the Playoffs," said experience laner Sanford.

"We are focused on our remaining matches. We are not going after the upper [bracket]," Jaypee chimed in.

Fnatic ONIC PH, meanwhile, maintained its perfect streak with a 2-1 win over Aurora and match the current record of having the longest win streak in MPL PH regular season victory.