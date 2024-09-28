Taal makes 3 phreatic eruptions

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded three phreatic eruptions in Taal Volcano on Friday.

According to state volcanologists, phreatic eruptions lasted two to eight minutes.

Taal Volcano emitted 3,176 of sulfur dioxide on 25 September, meanwhile, upwelling of hot volcanic fluids were observed in its Main Crater Lake.

A long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera and short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island were seen.

The volcano had a 2,100-meter plume with voluminous emission which drifted northeast.

Phivolcs, meanwhile observed no harmful volcanic smog, or “vog,” over the volcano since Wednesday, 25 September.

However, sudden explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas may pose serious health and safety risks.

Meanwhile, entry into the Taal Volcano Island, particularly in the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures, remains strictly prohibited. The island has been identified as a permanent danger zone.

Aircraft that fly close to the volcano, Phivolcs said, will be at risk of coming into contact with airborne ash and ballistic fragments.

Taal Volcano is still under alert level 1 or low level or unrest.