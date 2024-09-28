Step into art and advocacy

ICanServe Foundation, Inc. successfully concluded a commemorative event to mark its 25th anniversary — “The Pink Room, A Gallery for Good.” It was a gathering of talented artists and passionate advocates united by a common cause supporting breast cancer awareness and patient care.

“Swoosh of Resilience” by Ronald Ventura with its remarkable detail and powerful message of hope and tenacity brought down the house and garnered a bid that broke records. The outstanding pair had dragons that were painted in the perfect, hyper-realistic manner of the artist.