Step into art and advocacy

ICanServe Foundation, Inc. successfully concluded a commemorative event to mark its 25th anniversary — “The Pink Room, A Gallery for Good.” It was a gathering of talented artists and passionate advocates united by a common cause supporting breast cancer awareness and patient care.
“Swoosh of Resilience” by Ronald Ventura with its remarkable detail and powerful message of hope and tenacity brought down the house and garnered a bid that broke records. The outstanding pair had dragons that were painted in the perfect, hyper-realistic manner of the artist.
One of the standout pieces, too, from this event is the captivating artwork by renowned artist Christina Dy, entitled “Bloom.” This piece features a stunning floral design meticulously painted on a pair of Nike Air Force 1 ‘Triple White’ sneakers. The medium of acrylic leather paint brings life to the shoes, transforming them into a canvas that tells a powerful story of resilience and hope inspired the art of Kintsugi.
Each brushstroke on every masterpiece pair makes us appreciate the beauty of the sneakers and amplifies the message of support and solidarity for those affected by breast cancer. Through the project we are reminded of the importance of art in advocacy. “The Pink Room” is a testament to the power of unity and the enduring spirit of those who fight against breast cancer every day.
ICanServe Foundation thanks all those who explored the gallery, supported the cause, and were inspired by the art that speaks volumes. The auction was curated by Carol Karthe, with lighting by Endo Lighting and the support of special project partners SM AURA, The Estate Makati, The Brittany BGC and Green Tee, Inc.