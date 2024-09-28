SMDC breaks ground on new residential projects in Cavite and Laguna

SM Development Corporation (SMDC), the residential arm of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., one of Southeast Asia’s largest integrated property developers, has broken ground on two new developments: Turf Residences in Biñan, Laguna and Zeal Residences in General Trias, Cavite.

Turf Residences in Biñan, Laguna

Turf Residences is the ideal choice for young professionals, new families and first-time homeowners seeking a harmonious blend of urban convenience and suburban tranquility that is in close proximity to Metro Manila. Strategically situated at the crossroads of SLEX and CALAX Mamplasan exit, it offers easy access to Metro Manila for work, shopping or leisure, while also serving as a gateway to weekend getaways in Laguna, Batangas and Cavite. Commuting is easy – the property is very close to the SM City Transport Hub and the Balibago Complex Terminal.

The development itself is in very close proximity to several malls, including SM Sta. Rosa, Waltermart and Southwoods Mall, schools like Brent International School and Colegio San Agustin, as well as the Science Park, offering a well-rounded lifestyle that combines convenience and leisure in one prime location.

Spanning approximately 6.177 hectares, this development features five four-storey towers that provide a variety of studio and one-bedroom units, with a target completion date set for January 2028.

Residents will enjoy beautifully landscaped gardens, vibrant recreational spaces, and modern facilities designed to foster relaxation and a genuine sense of community amid lush green surroundings.

Zeal Residences in Gen. Trias, Cavite

For homebuyers seeking the perfect blend of nature and urban living in Cavite, Zeal Residences in General Trias presents an ideal escape without compromising connectivity. Covering 6.5 hectares, this gated community offers a peaceful and secure environment within an industrial city, making it particularly appealing to professionals working in nearby industrial zones.

Located in close proximity to the Cavite Economic Zone, Zeal Residences provides residents with an accessible commute to major industrial zones, opening up economic opportunities that align with SMDC's trademark of connecting people to progress. Set for completion in December 2027, Zeal Residences will feature a range of amenities, including sports facilities, parks, and a commercial strip, all designed to promote an active and dynamic lifestyle tailored to the needs of young families and on-the-go individuals.

Commitment to quality and accessibility

As the company expands its portfolio, it remains focused on delivering homes that meet the evolving needs of Filipino families. By offering accessible residential options in prime locations, SMDC seeks to empower families to achieve their dreams of homeownership.

These developments add to the company’s portfolio of more than 183,000 residential units across 67 residential projects – 20 of which are in provincial cities in Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.