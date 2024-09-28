SMDC breaks ground on new Cavite, Laguna residential projects

SM Development Corporation (SMDC), the residential arm of SM Prime Holdings Inc., one of Southeast Asia’s largest integrated property developers, has started construction on two new landmark developments, Turf Residences in Biñan, Laguna and Zeal Residences in General Trias, Cavite.

These projects add to the company’s portfolio of over 183,000 residential units across 67 residential projects, 20 of which are in Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro and Davao — staying true to its commitment to create life-centered homes that cater to the ever-evolving lifestyles of modern Filipinos.

Turf Residences in Biñan, Laguna

Turf Residences is the ideal choice for young professionals, new families and first-time homeowners seeking a harmonious blend of urban convenience and suburban tranquility that is close in proximity to Metro Manila.

Strategically situated at the crossroads of SLEX and CALAX Mamplasan exit, the housing development project offers easy access to Metro Manila for work, shopping or leisure, while also serving as a gateway to weekend getaways in Laguna, Batangas and Cavite.

Commuting is easy — the property is very close to the SM City Transport Hub and the Balibago Complex Terminal.

The development is also very close in proximity to several malls, including SM Sta. Rosa, Waltermart and Southwoods Mall, schools like Brent International School and Colegio San Agustin, as well as the Science Park, offering a well-rounded lifestyle that combines convenience and leisure in one prime location.

Spanning approximately 6.177 hectares, this development features five four-storey towers that provide a variety of studio and one-bedroom units, with a target completion date set for January 2028.

Residents will enjoy beautifully landscaped gardens, vibrant recreational spaces and modern facilities designed to foster relaxation and a genuine sense of community amid lush green surroundings.

Zeal Residences in Gen. Trias, Cavite

For homebuyers seeking the perfect blend of nature and urban living in Cavite, Zeal Residences in General Trias presents an ideal escape without compromising connectivity.

Covering 6.5 hectares, this gated community offers a peaceful and secure environment within an industrial city, making it particularly appealing to professionals working in nearby industrial zones.

Located in close proximity to the Cavite Economic Zone, Zeal Residences provides residents with an accessible commute to major industrial zones, opening up economic opportunities that align with SMDC’s trademark of connecting people to progress.

Set for completion in December 2027, Zeal Residences will feature a range of amenities, including sports facilities, parks and a commercial strip, all designed to promote an active and dynamic lifestyle tailored to the needs of young families and on-the-go individuals.

Commitment to quality and accessibility

Both Turf and Zeal Residences reflect SMDC’s commitment to providing quality and affordable housing solutions for every Filipino.

As the company expands its portfolio, it remains focused on delivering homes that meet the evolving needs of Filipino families.

By offering accessible residential options in prime locations, SMDC empowers families to achieve their dreams of homeownership.

This back-to-back groundbreaking signifies a major milestone in SMDC’s growth, responding to the increasing trend of homeowners shifting toward suburban living while retaining the benefits of city life.

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) is the residential arm of SM Prime, one of Southeast Asia’s largest integrated property developers.

Known as the “Home of The Good Guys,” SMDC is dedicated to developing inclusive and sustainable communities that connect people to progress.

Its residential projects are strategically located near SM malls, transport hubs and key business districts, ensuring residents have convenient access to life’s essentials.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of SM Prime, SMDC integrates its developments with the broader SM ecosystem, enhancing quality of life for its residents and supporting economic growth and urban connectivity.