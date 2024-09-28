Shun insensitive Moro food label

An official of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) lamented that making the Moro rice dish “pastil” with pork is “culturally insensitive.”

At a news forum on Saturday, BARMM spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Mohd Asnin Pendatun stressed that “pastil” is very important culturally and historically for the Bangsamoro, particularly for the Maguindanaoan tribe.

“We’re happy because it’s becoming mainstream in other parts of the country but the cultural appropriation should be looked into because in Muslim Mindanao culture it’s culturally insensitive if the meat used to cook pastil is pork,” he said.

Pendatun said the issue of pork pastil has been a recurring one since last year.

“We see it that’s culturally insensitive, but we are happy it is being floated in the mainstream and it’s becoming prominent now in our streets in Metro Manila,” he said.

Pendatun also mentioned the sprouting of kebab dishes in Metro Manila.

“In the airport, I was looking for a — if not halal — at the very least a kind of Muslim-friendly meal. I was happy to see a kebab because at least that’s something I could eat,” he said.

Pork kebab?

“But I was shocked when I saw on their menu there was a pork kebab, so you see I’m not even from the Middle East but I felt insulted, so what more when it comes to pork pastil?” he said.

Pendatun said pork dish sellers can continue making them. “But maybe they should not call it pastil. It could be something else, the closest would be binalot. So, pork binalot would be preferable, but for cultural sensitivity pork pastil should be avoided,” he said.

Pastil is a Muslim-Filipino packed rice dish made of steamed rice and dry shredded chicken or fish wrapped in a banana leaf. It originated from the Maguindanaon tribe.