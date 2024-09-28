SG entities, SMX Academix launch executive leadership program

SMC Convention Center, through its SMX Academix platform, is collaborating with INSPIRE Leadership Consultancy, The Little Entrepreneurship (TLE) Singapore and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) in launching the LEVEL UP Executive Leadership Program, which is designed to equip executives with essential skills to tackle leadership challenges in the artificial intelligence (AI) — driven landscape, at the SMX Convention Center Aura on Thursday

The 12-week joint certificate initiative will offer business professionals from neighboring countries and beyond the chance to strengthen their leadership skills, aligning with technological innovations.

According to TLE’s Co-Founder Kathleen Yao, the curriculum, in partnership with SUSS and INSPIRE, is a chance to shape the future of work amid the changes AI is bringing in different industries.

“The future of work is necessarily collaborative, changeable and global in scope. Our partnership with SUSS and INSPIRE is just that, a chance to shape the future together instead of being shaped by it alone,” Yao said.

10 in-person sessions

The first 11 weeks of the program will feature 10 in-person sessions at the SMX Convention Center Aura. To be led by TLE and INSPIRE, this will cover topics directed at the current challenges in the business environment and future opportunities in leadership, AI, and market dynamics in ASEAN, China and India.

Participants can also expect personalized support from the program with its 30-minute one-on-one virtual sessions with three lead facilitators led by INSPIRE Co-Founder Francis Kong.

The final, immersive week will be held in Singapore with SUSS, where participants will engage with Singaporean teachers from the university who are also practitioners from different industries.

Efficient

While many people fear that the emerging generative AI might take away jobs, Kong said that it will be actually efficient once you get to know it.

“The thing that causes a lot of fear is the fear of the unknown, but the moment you get to know a little bit more about it, it’s gonna be fun. You can use it,” he said.

Definitely, Yao said, AI can take away jobs due to its efficiency. “But it doesn’t mean that new jobs will not be created. Certain jobs will definitely be removed and replaced, but then we will also create new jobs.”

Since technology is constantly evolving, it pushes individuals to rethink how they work, which the program is all about.

“The combination of human potential and technology is how we envision to stay ahead,” said CEO and Chairman of LausGroup of Companies Lisett Laus-Velasco.

Meanwhile, Yao said that the program will be marketed nationwide, targeting executives capable of making a significant impact on the economy.

Opportunity to network

According to Kong, the lead facilitator of the program, this is an “opportunity to network possible [joint ventures], and startups,” training individuals to co-exist with the emerging technology with SUSS’s academic expertise and resources.