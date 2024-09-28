Sea drills bigger; tensions simmer

New Zealand will join the fourth execution of the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) along with Australia, Japan, the United States and the Philippines in the latter’s exclusive economic zone on Saturday.

In a statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the fourth MMCA will demonstrate the collective commitment of these five countries to strengthen regional and international cooperation towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The naval and air force units of the participating nations will operate together, enhancing cooperation and interoperability with our armed forces,” it said.

The AFP did not give further details about the location or the assets to be deployed during the exercises.

The AFP stressed the MMCA will be “conducted in a manner consistent with international law.”

The multilateral activity will also be held “with due regard for the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other states,” it added.

The AFP likewise noted that the latest MMCA with New Zealand underscores the international community’s “shared commitment” to upholding the right to freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as “respect for maritime rights under international law,” as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The first MMCA with the Philippines’ counterparts from Japan, Australia and the United States was held in early April this year.