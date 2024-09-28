SBI Holdings acquires minority stake in UBX

Tokyo-based financial services conglomerate SBI Holdings Inc. has acquired a minority stake in UBX, a proponent of digital transformation in the Philippines, allowing both parties to collaborate in developing more impactful digital transformation solutions tailored to the needs of enterprises.

UBX will leverage the new capital to expand its footprint and develop advanced financial and digital transformation solutions tailored to meet the increasing demand for digital services in the Philippines.

Philippine market’s immense potential

“We see immense potential in the Philippine market, one of the fastest-growing economies in the region. Our investment in UBX reflects our belief and confidence in UnionBank’s innovative approach to digital transformation,” SBI Holdings president Yoshitaka Kitao said.

“The investment of SBI Holdings in UBX will allow us to combine our local expertise and digital transformation capabilities with SBI's vast experience in digital finance to develop more impactful and scalable solutions for the Philippine market,” UBX president and CEO John Januszczak said.

SBI partnership

“The SBI partnership will drive new and exciting financial technology innovation for inclusivity and nation building,” global chief technology officer Mario Domingo said.

The partnership between UBX and SBI Holdings will also foster a robust exchange of knowledge and expertise, strengthening UBX’s position as a digital transformation leader while opening new opportunities for SBI Holdings to explore more business opportunities in the burgeoning Philippine market.