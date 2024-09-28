Report establishes pattern of ‘spying’

A lawyer who is a keen observer of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) scandal believes the recent documentary by a cable news network on the alleged Chinese spy, She Zhijiang, that mentioned former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo established a pattern of infiltration.

Atty. Jude Marfil proposed to describe this as the “Three-Step Philosophy of Infiltration and Exploitation.”

He said the first step was to establish legitimacy through legal channels.

“The first phase of this strategy involves entering the target system by setting up a legal entity — whether a business, charity or another form of legitimate establishment. This provides the operative with a legal cover, allowing them to gain access, forge relationships and create an aura of legitimacy. By appearing to comply with local laws and regulations, they build trust with regulatory bodies and embed themselves in the system,” he explained.

The next step would be to identify and exploit systemic weaknesses.

“Once integrated through legal means, the next phase involves a detailed analysis of the target’s legal, social and regulatory frameworks. The objective is to uncover and exploit weaknesses, such as under-enforced regulations, systemic inefficiencies, or gaps in oversight,” Marfil said.

He said these vulnerabilities could be manipulated to the operative’s advantage while technically staying within the boundaries of the law.

The final step is to synchronize legal and illegal operations.

“With the legal entity firmly entrenched and systemic weaknesses identified, the final phase is to blend legal and illegal activities. The legitimate business serves as a cover for the illicit operations, including scams, illegal gambling, or data exploitation,” according to Marfil.