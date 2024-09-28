Quirino celebrates 25th Panagdadapun Festival

The Province of Quirino marked a significant milestone with the 25th edition of its Panagdadapun Festival, a celebration known for its vibrant cultural displays in Cagayan Valley.

Introduced in 1999, Panagdadapun, meaning “gathering” or “convergence,” highlights the rich heritage of Quirino’s communities and coincides with the province’s founding anniversary on 10 September, 1971, when it was carved out from Nueva Vizcaya. While the festival shifted to virtual events during the pandemic, it returned to in-person celebrations two years ago with the launch of the "Basket of Happiness" rebranding, featuring tourist-ready destinations.

Governor Dakila Carlo Cua said the weeklong event highlighted Quirino’s growing status in tourism, with the festival’s silver anniversary attracting visitors to key attractions such as Ganano Falls, Aglipay Caves and Campsite, Governor’s Rapids, and Landingan Viewpoint.

The governor also emphasized the success of the Quirino Motorismo event in April, which saw strong participation and achieved its goal of promoting road safety.

This year’s festival, themed “Quirino: Mahusay, Matatag at Nagkakaisa sa Bagong Pilipinas,” featured events like the Arts and Crafts Exhibit Fair and the One Town One Product (OTOP) Agro-Industrial and Tourism Fair, showcasing local crafts, cuisine, and culture. Sports competitions, including the Arnis Invitational Tournament, Bike Fun Ride for Humanity, and the 2nd Quirino Invitational Wakeboarding Competition, brought together top athletes at the Quirino Watersports Complex.

The celebration reached its peak on 10 September with the Provincial Foundation Day and the Panagdadapun Street Dancing Competition, where six municipalities showcased indigenous cultures and folklore through their performances.

In Cabarroguis, visitors explored the 110-hectare government property, home to souvenir shops, parks, museums, a wellness center, and other attractions. During the anniversary program, Governor Cua and DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy led the switch-on ceremony for Quirino’s Digital Infrastructure Project, connecting the province to the national information highway.

Other highlights included the Ube-licious culinary competition, which showcased purple yam dishes, and the launch of the province’s mango wine, produced at the Q-Life Center, a facility that promotes locally sourced food and beverages.

“With more and diverse events on its silver edition, we have taken Panagdadapun Festival to the next level, and we look forward to more impactful festivities in the next 25 years,” Cua concluded.