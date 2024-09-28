Panguil Bay Bridge inaugurated – A game changer for Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental

Panguil Bay, Philippines – After years of anticipation, the people of Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental finally witnessed the inauguration of the 3.169-kilometer Panguil Bay Bridge on 27 September 2024. The bridge, inaugurated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., promises to significantly reduce travel time across the bay from two hours to just seven minutes for over 10,000 commuters daily.

Speaking at the inauguration, President Marcos emphasized the vital role the bridge will play in the region's economic development. He noted that local entrepreneurs, particularly fresh produce vendors, stand to benefit from the improved access to markets and reduced transportation time. The bridge is expected to strengthen regional ties, boost local economies, and pave the way for further infrastructure development.