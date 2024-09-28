Over 74K Cebu traffic violations recorded

The Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO) on Tuesday disclosed issuing 74,371 traffic-related citations from January to June 2024.

CCTO Traffic Education section acting head Corazon Yrog-irog told media that 22,492 were issued to motorists who disregarded the “No Stopping Anytime” sign.

Also issued citations were 21,804 motorists who disregarded the “No Left Turn” sign, another 10,755 who violated the “No Parking Anytime in Glamping Zone” sign, and 12,358 who disregarded Solid yellow lane.

Some 6,962 citation tickets were issued to those caught parking on sidewalks.

Majority of those issued citation tickets were public utility vehicles (PUVs) drivers and motorcycle owners.

CCTO said PUVs caught disregarding traffic signs were picking up passengers.

CCTO reminded those issued with citation tickets to settle their violations within three days upon issuance or face charges.