NO DOUBT IN DOTTIE: Ardina sizzles with 65, trails Thai leader by 2

Dottie Ardina sizzled early, posting a brilliant six-under-par 65 to trail leader Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand by just two strokes in the NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnacle Golf Course in Rogers, Arizona on Friday.

Ardina, the country’s bet in the Paris Olympics, birdied three of the first five holes on the back nine in benign conditions before overcoming a bogey on the 16th with a birdie on the next. Then, she capped her sizzling round with three more birdies on the front nine of the par-71 layout to put herself in early contention in this $3-million tourney.

Although her performance in the opening round came as a surprise, hopes are high on Ardina as she entered the tournament with fire in her eyes after missing the cut at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio last week.

Meanwhile, Ardina’s Olympic teammate, Bianca Pagdanganan carded two-under-par 69 to open at T42.

Leading the first round is Jasmine, who bagged five of her eight birdies on the back nine to surge to a one-stroke.

The 31-year-old from Bangkok birdied the par-five 18th capped an eight-under-par 63 and saw her edge ahead of a group of four players sharing second on seven-under.

Carlota Ciganda, Ashleigh Buhai, Maria Fassi, and 18-year-old Chinese rookie Liqui Zeng are just a stroke behind Jasmine after firing seven-under-par 64.

Fassi, who played collegiate golf at the University of Arkansas, shook off two early bogeys and had nine birdies. Ciganda had seven birdies without a bogey and Buhai birdied her last four holes to seize her share of second.

Zeng teed off on the 10th and her seven birdies included five in a row from the 14th through the 18th. Her two birdies coming in included one at the par-four ninth to match her lowest round on tour.

“I’m feeling really lucky after today,” Zheng said.

“There were a lot of chances on the front nine that I got a hold of. Also a few minor mistakes that happened, but I was able to save them.”

“A bogey-free round is always a reason to be happy.”

Jasmine, however, said she marched into battle oozing with confidence following a solid performance last week.

“I think it’s starting from last week, everything’s getting better with my irons, I have more confidence,” said Jasmine, adding that she’s motivated as the season winds down to secure a place in the 60-player CME Tour Championship and to make sure she’s qualified to play in Thailand early next season so her parents can watch her play in person.

She came into the week ranked 75th in the Race to the CME Globe standings, but she’s not feeling much pressure.

“I think at this point, you can only do your best right now,” she said, noting that with no cut in this 54-hole event “you go out there and just fire at the pin and try to climb up the CME (tour championship standings).”

It doesn’t hurt that the week in Arkansas offers plenty of congenial support, from the local family that she’s billeted with to the chance to have a couple of drinks with her pro-am playing partners.

“It’s been a pretty fun week so far,” said Jasmine, who launched her round with a birdie at the first and picked up two more strokes at the fifth and seventh.

Coming in, she birdied the 10th before back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 and another brace at 17 and 18.