NHA advances gender-responsive workplace

The National Housing Authority’s (NHA) Gender and Development (GAD) Focal Point System recently held a three-day Planning and Budgeting Workshop in Mabitac, Laguna, as a commitment to promoting gender-sensitive and gender-responsive initiatives under the leadership of General Manager and Gender and Development (GAD) champion Joeben A. Tai.

Tai said the event aimed to explore additional opportunities to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment for both NHA employees and beneficiaries in 2025.

Key initiatives discussed include training seminars, forums and service delivery activities, such as sexual and mental health awareness programs, “Serbisyo kay Juana,” women advocacy runs, and more.

In a speech delivered on behalf of Tai, assistant general manager Alvin S. Feliciano emphasized the long-term impact of the NHA’s GAD programs.

“What you are doing now will benefit future generations. Every GAD program planned and implemented by the agency will help raise awareness and set a standard for inclusivity and diversity in everyday life,” NHA AGM Feliciano remarked.

The training was spearheaded by NHA Housing Support Services Group Manager and GAD Chairperson Atty. Maria Magdalena T. De Leon-Siacon, with Management Services Group manager and vice chairperson Atty. Sergio D. Domasian.

On the other hand, the NHA was awarded two Silver GADTimpala Awards by the Philippine Commission on Women in August 2023, honoring its exemplary GAD Focal Point System and its status as a gender-responsive agency.

The NHA also received the Bronze GADTimpala Award in 2019 for being an outstanding gender-responsive government agency.

With its ongoing initiatives and strong leadership, Tai said the NHA is set to build on these achievements and further embed gender-responsiveness into its organizational culture and services in 2025 and beyond.