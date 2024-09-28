New Zealand joins Phl-Aus-Japan-US maritime drills in Phl waters

New Zealand has joined the fourth execution of the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) alongside Australia, Japan, the United States, and the Philippines in the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Saturday.

In a statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the fourth MMCA demonstrates the collective commitment of these countries to strengthen regional and international cooperation toward a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The naval and air force units of participating nations will operate together, enhancing cooperation and interoperability between our armed forces,” the AFP stated.

The Philippine military did not provide further details about the location and assets deployed during the exercises.

The AFP emphasized that the MMCA is “conducted in a manner consistent with international law.”

The multilateral activity also proceeds “with due regard to the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other States,” it added.

The AFP noted that the inclusion of New Zealand in the latest MMCA underscores the international community’s “shared commitments” to upholding the right to freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as “respect for maritime rights under international law,” as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The AFP’s first MMCA with its counterparts from Japan, Australia, and the United States took place in early April.

It was followed by the country’s MMCA with Australia, Canada, and the United States in June and August, respectively.

Chinese drills in Philippine waters

Meanwhile, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command of China said it organized its navy and air forces for routine training on Saturday within the vicinity of Huangyan Island—the Chinese name for Bajo de Masinloc, or Scarborough Shoal.

In a statement, the PLA Southern Theater Command said their maritime drills include reconnaissance, early warning, and maritime and airspace patrol near the area.

Without mentioning the Philippines’ latest MMCA, the PLA accused “certain individual external countries” of stirring up trouble in the South China Sea, claiming it creates instability in the region.

China reiterated its claim of indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Island and its surrounding waters.

“The theater's troops remain on high alert, resolutely defending national sovereign security and maritime rights, and are committed to maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the PLA Southern Theater Command said.