MR.TOY invites 'Crafty Kids' to unleash their creativity

Until 30 September, 2024, MR.TOY invites families to explore the Crafty Kids Fest, an event showcasing a wide selection of toys aimed at fostering creativity and imagination. The event features a variety of DIY craft kits and art supplies designed to inspire young minds and encourage hands-on learning.

From painting and sculpting to building and other creative pursuits, the crafty toys offered by MR.TOY are suited for hours of fun and educational play. Parents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to support their children’s creative development.

Founded in May 2019, MR.TOY, a subsidiary of MR DIY, is committed to providing quality toys at affordable prices, with a focus on fostering learning and creativity in children of all ages.