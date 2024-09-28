MR.DIY introduces 'The Good Bag' campaign

In a move to bring its advocacy closer to customers, home improvement retailer MR.DIY is reinforcing its commitment to positive social impact through “The Good Bag” campaign.

This initiative encourages customers to bring reusable bags or choose The Good Bag as an alternative to plastic or paper. For every P7.00 Good Bag purchased, MR.DIY will donate P1.00 to World Vision, as part of the company's “Acts of Kindness” (AOK) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

MR.DIY highlights the role of education in building brighter futures for children, aligning with one of AOK’s core pillars of Youth and Education.

“We are thrilled to share the power of good deeds closer to our customers through MR.DIY’s ‘The Good Bag’ campaign. With every purchase of The Good Bag, our customers make a positive impact on the lives of children for future generations to come,” said Charles Salecina, Deputy Head of Marketing of MR.DIY Philippines.

The reusable eco bags are available in all MR.DIY stores nationwide from 15 August to 31 December, 2024. For more information on MR.DIY’s CSR initiatives, visit https://www.mrdiy.com/ph/blog.