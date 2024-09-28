More wings to fly faster

There was a time flying between the Philippine islands or international destinations would take the better part of a day, much of the time spent languishing in transit either in Manila or Cebu. These so-called “connecting flights” may become a thing of the past with the roll-out of more flights connecting new city pairs.

Cebu Pacific (CEB) further strengthened its Visayas and Mindanao network by adding a total of 18 new routes, expanding its inter-island connectivity and giving passengers more direct access and affordable air travel across the airline’s domestic and international destinations.

By December, CEB will operate a total of 73 routes serving Visayas and Mindanao as it opens new routes from its Iloilo, Davao, Cebu and Clark hubs. This expansion will bring the airline’s capacity on Visayas and Mindanao flights to 2.1 million seats from 1.4 million in January 2024 and increase the number of flights operating across the same network to an average of 12,000.

Starting October, Cebu Pacific will fly from Cebu to Masbate, and San Vicente. Clark will now connect with Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa and Tagbilaran. Iloilo will now have flights to Tacloban and Zamboanga. And Davao will have direct flights to Caticlan, Puerto Princesa and Tacloban.