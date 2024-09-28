Mental health units for judicial regions

Mental health units will be established in each judicial region to promote the mental well-being of the judiciary members.

Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez announced this as he announced the completion of the rollout of pilot Offices of the Regional Court Managers (ORCMs).

The rollout finally ended with the launch of the 10th Judicial Region at Almont Inland Resort in Butuan City recently.

AJ Lopez said the mental health units will be established in each judicial region where ORCMs are located, aiming to promote the mental well-being of judiciary members.

The ORCMs are designed to address administrative and financial challenges faced by lower courts, thus easing the burden on judges and allowing them to focus on adjudication.

It marks a decentralization of administrative responsibilities from the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA).

Lopez said, ”We envision harmonized and sped-up processes among the offices, a clear line of communication across the institution, a proactive approach to the imperative needs of the courts, and a lightened administrative workload for the OCA and our Executive Judges.”

On the other hand, Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao pointed out the significance of the ORCMs in improving court efficiency, describing the move as a step toward transforming existing frameworks.

“The ORCM will have an undeniable impact in addressing multifarious issues that limit the courts’ efficiency,” he added.

He praised the 10th Judicial Region’s ORCM team for their efforts in setting up the office amid challenges and uncertainties.

Earlier in 2024, ORCMs were launched in other judicial regions, including Davao City (11th Judicial Region), Angeles City and Mandaue City (3rd and 7th Judicial Regions), San Fernando City (1st Judicial Region), and Tacloban City (8th Judicial Region).