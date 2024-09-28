Maritime school tuition fee hike seen

The tuition fees in Philippine maritime schools may see an increase after the signing of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, according to Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista.

The new law requires maritime higher education institutions offering degree programs to set up training ships and simulators and collaborate with manning agencies to provide shipboard training for students.

Bautista emphasized the need for these institutions to maintain a reasonable return on investment given the additional expenses required to comply with the law during the “Alay sa Marinong Pilipino” event held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on 28 September.

“We are reviewing the tuition fees. They must remain affordable for students while ensuring that maritime schools remain sustainable and profitable,” Bautista stated.

This potential increase in fees has sparked concern among seafarers and stakeholders in the maritime industry.

Katherine Avelino, senior vice president of cruise operations at Philippine Transmarine Carriers Inc., called for a comprehensive government program to address the lack of training vessels.

“If the government can implement a program to address this issue, it would be fine. What needs to be clarified is where the funding for training vessels will come from or who will subsidize them, as it would be difficult for a single institution to bear the cost,” Avelino said.

Similarly, Jonathan de Mesa, a seafarer from Quezon Province, expressed hope that the government will provide subsidies for aspiring seafarers to ensure that the number of Filipino seafarers does not decline.

“For those of us who have been in the industry for a while, we’re okay. But for newcomers, even the cost of education and the resources needed for their training can be a significant burden,” De Mesa said.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers, the Implementing Rules and Regulations for the Magna Carta of Filipino seafarers is expected to be finalized by December. It was signed on Monday, 23 September.