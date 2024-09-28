Marcos commits honoring legacy

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday committed to continuing the legacy of his father and namesake, former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., who he said devoted his life to the nation and the Filipino people.

In a social media post, the President paid tribute to Marcos Sr. on the 35th anniversary of his death on 28 September.

“My father lived in service to our country. He advocated for development, justice, unity and nationalism. Above all his beliefs was his faith in the Filipino people,” Marcos said, as he recalled the legacy of his father.

Building on foundation

“Thirty-five years ago, I made a promise to honor his life’s work by building on this foundation. In some way, I hope that I have made you proud, Dad. We miss you every day,” he added.

Marcos, in his message on the 107th birth anniversary of his father on 11 September, said Marcos Sr. serves as his “guiding force” and “steady voice of reason” in fulfilling his role as the country’s 17th president.

Marcos Sr., who died in Honolulu, Hawaii on 28 September 1989, was the 10th Philippine president. He ruled the Philippines from 30 December 1966 to 25 February 1986.