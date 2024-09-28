Maranan, 7 others reshuffled

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reassigned eight high-ranking officials in its latest leadership reorganization, including Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan.

Maranan, a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Class of 1995 and former PNP spokesperson, has been appointed as the new director of the Police Regional Office in Central Luzon. He replaces Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., who is set to retire on 1 October.

Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. will serve as the acting director of the QCPD following Maranan’s transfer.

Other officials affected by the reshuffle include Maj. Gen. Ronald Lee, who will take over as the director of the National Police Training Institute; Brig. Gen. Bernard Yang, who has been named director of the Southern Police District; and Brig. Gen. Victor Arevalo, who will lead the PNP Training Service.

Additionally, Brig. Gen. Radel Ramos has been appointed to head the Headquarters Support Service, Brig. Gen. Jose Manalad Jr. will serve as the chief of the Center for Police Strategy Management, and Col. Ma. Sheila Portento will become the acting Dean of Academics at the PNP Academy.

PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said in a statement that another round of reassignments is expected next week, as more senior officers are slated to retire by Tuesday.

Marbil emphasized the importance of promptly filling vacant leadership positions as the police force shifts its focus to ensuring election security.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2024 elections is scheduled for 1 to 8 October.